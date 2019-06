06/07/2019 03:54pm Share

It was a case nightmares are made of. A D.C. power couple, their 10-year-old son and housekeeper held hostage inside the family’s lavish home then brutally murdered. WTOP examines the complicated trail of evidence that police say led to finding their killer, his dramatic murder trial and shocking defense. Even with a guilty verdict, prosecutors acknowledged there were gaps in their case. Do you have questions about the case? The evidence? How we put this podcast together? Ask them here