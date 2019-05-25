White House fence upgrade to begin this summer

Plans to build a taller — and hopefully less climbable — fence surrounding the White House are moving forward.

The plans for the updated fence were first approved in 2017. Frequent, successful attempts to scale the previous fence were cited as the reason for the upgrade.

Now, The Washington Post reports that construction on the fence will begin this summer, though a specific date hasn’t been set. Work on the modifications is expected to last through 2021 once it begins.

The upgraded fence will be just over 13 feet tall, and will include stone at the base, according to the National Capital Planning Commission.

The look of the fence will remain largely unchanged, and efforts were taken during the design process to keep a clear view to the White House for the visiting public.

