202
Home » Washington, DC News » Protesters arrested at Venezuelan…

Protesters arrested at Venezuelan Embassy appear in DC court

By Hallie Mellendorf May 17, 2019 10:03 pm 05/17/2019 10:03pm
33 Shares
Carlos Vecchio, the ambassador to Washington representing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, celebrates with supporters outside of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Secret Service police officers evicted and arrested pro Nicolas Maduro supporters who have been occupying the Venezuelan Embassy building for more than 30 days. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Four protesters who were arrested and removed from the Venezuelan Embassy in D.C. on Thursday made their first court appearance Friday.

Kevin Bruce Zeese, 64, Margaret Ann Flowers, 57, Adrienne Pine, 49, and David Vernon Paul, 70, were arrested at the Venezuelan Embassy in Georgetown on a criminal complaint after participating in a month-long occupation of the diplomatic building, according to a Justice Department statement.

Activists with a group called CODEPINK began occupying the embassy on April 10. But after receiving a notice from American officials on Monday to leave the premises, only the four defendants remained inside the building, the DOJ said.

The four activists were arrested on a criminal complaint charging them with interfering the State Department’s protective functions by “knowingly and willingly obstructing, resisting, or interfering with a Federal law enforcement agent engaged, within the United States, in the performance of the protective functions of the State Department Basic Authorities Act.” 

Related Gallery

Arrests at Venezuelan Embassy might signal end of standoff

A leader of the activists who have been staging a protest inside the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington for more than a month says four of them have been arrested.

At Friday’s hearing, Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey released all four defendants on various conditions. The next court date is set for June 12.

The maximum penalty for interfering with the protective functions of the State Department is one year in prison.

The embassy had been vacant since the beginning of this year when President Trump and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

In January, Juan Guaido sent a letter to President Trump appointing Carlos Alfredo Vecchio as Venezuela’s ambassador to the U.S.

On April 26, 2019, Vecchio sent a diplomatic note to the U.S. Department of State requesting that law enforcement officials remove anyone on the premises of the Venezuelan Embassy not authorized to be there by the Venezuelan government.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
activists Carlos Alfredo Vecchio codepink embassy of venezuela Juan Guaidó Local News National News Nicolas Maduro Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Ocean City restaurants guide

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!