Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool is being drained for cleaning, repairs

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is being drained to repair a broken water line, according to the National Park Service.

NPS said the water line has compromised the circulation system, affecting the water quality of the pool and leading to a growth of algae.

Crews have already begun draining the pool, but it takes about six days to fully drain the pool, NPS said. Crews will then work on cleaning it with skid steers, pumper and water trucks and a sprayer. The process is expected to last a week.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool should be refilled and operational again by the week of June 16.

