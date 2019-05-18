202
Home » Washington, DC News » Bikers enjoy 20 mile…

Bikers enjoy 20 mile ride across car-free DC

By Zeke Hartner May 18, 2019 3:21 pm 05/18/2019 03:21pm
7 Shares

The fourth annual D.C. Bike Ride shut down 20 miles of city streets so cyclists could take in views of the District on routes that would usually be thronged with cars.

Bands, DJs and a special training exercise lined the route for people to participate in during their ride.

The event attracts people from all over the country, unable to resist the peaceful, scenic route past D.C.’s many monuments including the Capitol Building, the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial.

At the end of the ride, participants and non-riders could take part in the Finish Festival — which featured live entertainment and food trucks — held on the National Mall in front of the Capitol Building.

Related Stories

D.C. Bike Ride is organized to raise awareness to biker safety in the city. In recent months, many have called on the D.C. government and the Bowser administration to pass stricter protection measures after a prominent D.C. bike advocate was killed in a hit-and-run on April 19.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
bicycle dc bike ride dc monuments Local News Things to do in DC Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Best Memorial Day sales for 2019
Best beach towns to retire in US
Celebrity birthdays May 19-25
Today in History: May 22
DC-area companies on the Fortune 500 list
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Comedian Tim Conway dies
Celebrity deaths
Doris Day dies
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
2019 local deaths of note
Britain's royal kids
PHOTOS: NC lawyer named Miss USA
Billboard Music Awards
May entertainment guide
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes