202
Home » Washington, DC News » Activists at Venezuela Embassy…

Activists at Venezuela Embassy served with eviction notice

By The Associated Press May 13, 2019 10:47 pm 05/13/2019 10:47pm
2 Shares

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities served an eviction notice Monday to activists who have stayed for more than a month inside the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, and asked them to leave immediately.

Gustavo Tarre, Venezuela’s representative to the Organization of American States told The Associated Press that after the eviction notice was served, three activists left the building. Four of them remained, Tarre said.

Brian Becker, national director of the Answer Coalition, which supports the activists, said those still inside the building will not leave voluntarily.

Becker said police cut the chains that were locking the front gate and handed the order to activists who came to the ground level to meet them.

The activists are inside the embassy because they consider Nicolas Maduro the legitimate president of Venezuela. The U.S. and 50 other countries say Maduro’s re-election was fraudulent and have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president.

It was not clear Monday night which agency issued the eviction notice, though Secret Service agents and District of Columbia police surrounded the embassy.

Carlos Vecchio, whom the U.S. recognizes as Venezuela’s ambassador, tweeted that “next steps” will be announced soon.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
georgetown Juan Guaidó Latin America News Local News Nicolas Maduro Photo Galleries Venezuela Venezuelan Embassy Washington, DC News World News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Comedian Tim Conway dies
Celebrity deaths
Celebrity birthdays May 12-18
Today in History: May 16
Doris Day dies
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
2019 local deaths of note
Britain's royal kids
PHOTOS: NC lawyer named Miss USA
Billboard Music Awards
May entertainment guide
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
Cherry blossoms
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600