Pop-up tennis stadium to be built on roof of DC’s Union Market

By Reem Nadeem April 12, 2019 3:33 pm 04/12/2019 03:33pm
A pop-up tennis stadium that seats 700 people is coming to the roof of Union Market in Northeast D.C.

The stadium will only be able to seat a third of people who have come to games in the past, but Washington Kastles’ owner Mark Ein said at a press conference Friday that he is committed to keeping tickets affordable.

“We’re going to make sure that everyone can come and share in this amazing experience,” Ein said.

The roof will be turned into a park for the rest of the year.

Jody McLean, CEO of EDENS, the company in charge of renovations, told WTOP that the park will provide the green space that the Ward 5 community has been asking for.

“What our hope is, is that it will be a true community benefit,” McLean said.

Currently, the roof of Union Market is sloped so EDENS will have to add decking to level it out. A second elevator will be added, and there will be stairs at all four corners.

Nets will also be put up all around the stadium to stop tennis balls from flying out into the streets. Tennis fans, however, will be at the mercy of the elements.

The renovations are expected to cost $7 million.

The first game of the season is July 15. Venus Williams and D.C.-area native Francis Tiafoe will be playing at Union Market this season.

WTOP’s Noah Frank contributed to this report from Union Market in Northeast D.C.

