Md. man pleads guilty in drug trafficking case

After a yearlong FBI investigation into a narcotics conspiracy throughout D.C. and Maryland, a Maryland man has pleaded guilty to trafficking crack and powder cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Brian Jenkins, 44, of Brentwood, Maryland, was arrested on March 15, 2018, and had his home searched pursuant to a warrant. The FBI found cocaine, $12,900, a loaded handgun with multiple magazines and a crack cocaine manufacturing kit which included two digital scales, a strainer, baking soda and a Pyrex dish.

Jenkins pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base and a detectable amount of cocaine. He also accepted responsibility for having a firearm at his home when he was arrested.

The minimum sentence for this offense is five years of incarceration and up to 40 years of imprisonment. Jenkins’ sentencing is scheduled for July 18.

Four others pleaded guilty to charges in the case:

Everette Reel, 46, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland,

Jamal Curtis, 41, of D.C.

Derek Holmes, 54 of D.C.

Russell Harrison, 40 of Temple Hills, Maryland.

There is a pending case against Darnell, Catlett, 46, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Reel, Curtis and Holmes are currently serving sentences; Harrison will be sentenced on May 1. Harrison also faces a sentence of five year of incarceration and up to life in prison for his possession of multiple firearms.

