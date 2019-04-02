202
Elvis Costello, Blondie coming to DC; tickets on sale soon

By Reem Nadeem April 2, 2019 10:17 am 04/02/2019 10:17am
Elvis Costello & The Imposters perform on the Gentilly Stage at Jazz Fest on Thursday, April 28, 2016 in New Orleans. (Chris Granger/NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

Elvis Costello and Blondie will be performing in D.C. this summer.

The show will be at the Anthem in Southwest, D.C. on July 26. Tickets go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m. and will range from $95 to $175.

The concert is part of a 13-city tour, according to Variety. When they go on sale, tickets can be purchased online.

Costello was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003; Blondie, in 2006.

