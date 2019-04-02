Elvis Costello, Blondie coming to DC; tickets on sale soon

Elvis Costello and Blondie are co-headlining a tour together, and will be performing in D.C. this July. Tickets go on sale soon.

The show will be at the Anthem in Southwest, D.C. on July 26. Tickets go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m. and will range from $95 to $175.

The concert is part of a 13-city tour, according to Variety. When they go on sale, tickets can be purchased online.

Costello was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003; Blondie, in 2006.

