Security upped at DC-area houses of worship after California synagogue attack

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. police department have offered their sympathies for the victims of the Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting near San Diego, along with a pledge to continue protecting religious communities in the district.

D.C. police said that the department will continue to provide increased attention to Islamic and Jewish institutions along with all places of worship in the District.

“While we are not aware of any credible threats to the religious institutions across the District, we urge our community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior,” Police said in a statement.

Our hearts and prayers go out to all those affected by the tragic attack at the Chabad of Poway Synagogue in San Diego. MPD has issued a statement in light of this event. As always, we encourage our community to report any suspicious behavior.https://t.co/oPbEOS81b0 pic.twitter.com/TdQMMt0vqX — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 28, 2019

Montgomery County police also tweeted that they have reached out to religious leaders in the area and will be increasing patrols of places of worship.

The MCPD are saddened at the events in California today. We have reached out to the various religious leaders in our communities and increased our patrols in the areas surrounding our religious sites. Please remain vigilant. If you see something, say something! — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 27, 2019

Loudoun County police said that they will also be increasing patrols of houses of worship “as an abundance of caution.”

Although no known threat or connection to #Loudoun, in light of the deadly attack at a Synagogue in San Diego on this Shabbat Saturday, you will see an increased LCSO presence at all Synagogues & increased visibility around our religious institutions as an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/FIEb7TE04v — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) April 27, 2019

Fairfax police pledged to step up patrols of local synagogues in the wake of the San Diego shooting.

Our hearts are broken for the victims and their families of the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California. We will support our Jewish community with increased patrols around our local synagogues. Stay safe. #FCPD #FairfaxCounty — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 27, 2019

Bower tweeted her condolences to the community of the California synagogue, who were attacked while observing Passover on Saturday. Bowser condemned the shooting as “a cowardly attack on the religious fabric that holds many of our communities together.”

(1/3): Today’s senseless attack on worshipers at the Chabad of Poway synagogue was a cowardly attack on the religious fabric that holds many of our communities together. I pray for an end to these acts of hatred and to the many senseless acts of gun violence plaguing our country. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 28, 2019

The mayor also referenced an interruption at the Antiracist Book Festival at Politics and Prose on the same day.

“Between the horrific act of hate and antisemitism at Chabad of Poway and the ignorance and hate from the white nationalists who interrupted a book talk today in D.C., my heart is broken,” Bowser tweeted.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan offered his sympathies via Twitter as well.

I offer my full support to the communities of Poway, San Diego, and the state of California as they begin the healing process and work to bring the perpetrators of this anti-Semitic act of evil to justice. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 27, 2019

The suspect in the synagogue shooting has been identified as 19-year-old John Earnest.

