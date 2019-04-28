Security upped at DC-area houses of worship after California synagogue attack

D.C. police and Mayor Muriel Bowser offered their sympathies for the victims of the Poway synagogue shooting in San Diego, California, along with a pledge to continue protecting religious communities in the district.
D.C. police said that the department will continue to provide increased attention to Islamic and Jewish institutions along with all places of worship in the District.
“While we are not aware of any credible threats to the religious institutions across the District, we urge our community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior,” Police said in a statement.
Montgomery County police also tweeted that they have reached out to religious leaders in the area and will be increasing patrols of places of worship.
Loudoun County police said that they will also be increasing patrols of houses of worship “as an abundance of caution.”
Fairfax police pledged to step up patrols of local synagogues in the wake of the San Diego shooting.
Bower tweeted her condolences to the community of the California synagogue, who were attacked while observing Passover on Saturday. Bowser condemned the shooting as “a cowardly attack on the religious fabric that holds many of our communities together.”
The mayor also referenced an interruption at the Antiracist Book Festival at Politics and Prose on the same day.
“Between the horrific act of hate and antisemitism at Chabad of Poway and the ignorance and hate from the white nationalists who interrupted a book talk today in D.C., my heart is broken,” Bowser tweeted.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan offered his sympathies via Twitter as well.
The suspect in the synagogue shooting has been identified as 19-year-old John Earnest.
