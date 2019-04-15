After 9 years, Meridian Pint in Columbia Heights closes

Meridian Pint, a restaurant and bar in D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood, is closing its doors Sunday and moving to Arlington, Virginia.

The restaurant served D.C. from the corner of 11th Street and Park Road for nine years.

On April 21, Meridian Pint will serve its last Easter brunch and then close its D.C. doors for good at 4 p.m.

Owner John Andrade announced the news in a statement published by PoPville Monday.

“We are honored to have served you the best American Craft Beers in the city along with having been your neighborhood gathering place for so many years.,” Andrade said in the statement.

It’s with a heavy heart that we will be saying goodbye to Columbia Heights. https://t.co/23I6tDiPSM — Meridian Pint (@MeridianPint) April 15, 2019

