Police identify 2 men killed in Northeast DC shooting

It happened on the 4900 block of Nash Street Northeast near the Deanwood Recreation Center at around 8:15 p.m.

Two men were killed following a shooting in Northeast D.C. Thursday.

It happened on the 4900 block of Nash Street Northeast near the Deanwood Recreation Center at around 8:15 p.m.

Police found 23-year-old Jobe McDowney of Southeast, and 21-year-old Desmond Richardson of Temple Hills, Maryland, shot multiple times in the stairwell of a building. They died at the scene.

A short time later, another man was found shot on the 900 block of 44th Street Northeast. He was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Police Chief Newsham said that police are investigating whether that shooting was related to the shooting on Nash Street, and that they will be looking at cameras in the area.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said that this is “senseless gun violence,” and she’s urging anyone with information to contact police.

Below is the area where McDowney and Richardson were found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.