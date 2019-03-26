Police seek 2 suspects after vehicle break-in, robbery in Northwest

The robbery took place on the 2800 block of Ellicott Street Northwest. Video cameras stationed in the dashboard of the van captured the incident. See video of the suspects.

Police are seeking two suspects that allegedly broke into a van in Northwest D.C. on Saturday and stole a number of items.

In the video, one of the suspects can clearly be seen grabbing a backpack off the floor of the passenger seat. A second suspect can also be seen in the video. Both suspects fled the scene in a dark four-door sedan with temporary Maryland plates.

The police report lists four different men who had personal items stolen or destroyed in the robbery. Among the items reported stolen include a backpack, an iPhone charger, a portable speaker, two key rings and a passport. One of the victims’ insulin was damaged.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip line at 50411.

