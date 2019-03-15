DC woman charged with animal cruelty after 42 cats, 2 turtles removed from 1-bedroom apartment

A D.C. woman has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said they found more than 40 cats inside her one-bedroom Northeast D.C. apartment, including several who were flea-ridden, underweight and suffering from skin infections and open wounds.

In addition, Humane Rescue Alliance law enforcement officers seized two turtles that were confined in a tank filled with dirty water and appeared to have ammonia scalding on their skin and shells.

Kimberly Jean Bungard was arrested Friday morning.

“No animal should be forced to live in conditions like we saw in this apartment and without adequate food, water and medical care,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services for the Humane Rescue Alliance. “Cruelty to animals will not be tolerated, and HRA officers are committed to prosecuting all abusers.”

The investigation into Bungard’s treatment of the animals began last year. Authorities initially seized six cats and the two turtles after they said she failed to provide proper care.

Bungard later surrendered a total of 42 cats to the Humane Rescue Alliance after she was informed she would have to obtain a permit and get veterinary care for them.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said many of the animals have since been adopted.

