City drops lawsuit against DC hospital over closure

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 3:41 am 03/13/2019 03:41am
Attorney General of the District of Columbia Karl Racine speaks during the 2015 District of Columbia Inauguration ceremony at the Convention Center in Washington, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general of Washington, D.C., has dropped a lawsuit against an area hospital and its owner that was meant to prevent the hospital from ending most services.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that a judge dismissed the case against Providence Hospital and Ascension Health last week after D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine filed a motion to dismiss it. Racine’s motion said his office was satisfied with plans submitted by the hospital.

The 283-bed hospital plans to close by April 30. It’s currently operating an emergency department, inpatient beds and other services. It’s also seeking to open an urgent care center at hospital site.

The closure comes as city officials fight to close and replace a long-troubled public hospital.

Ascension didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

Topics:
Kal Racine Local News Providence Hospital and Ascension Health Washington, DC News
