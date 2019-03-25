Best museums in DC

Washington, D.C., isn't just the capital of the United States — it's also arguably the finest place in the country for museum lovers. Here are the museums and sites you should put on your "yes" list, in alphabetical order.

Washington, DC isn’t just the capital of the United States — it’s also arguably the finest place in the country for museum lovers.

The National Mall, the stretch of space in front of the White House, has been nicknamed “America’s front yard,” with historian Caroline Cunningham estimating that a whopping 50 percent of Americans will set foot there at least once.

The mall is home to several of the country’s most famous sites, including the Lincoln and Washington Memorials, but it’s also the home base for the Smithsonian, a series of affiliated museums that cover everything from space to pop culture.

These government-run museums are free to visit, and the sheer scope and volume of what they cover could take weeks to explore. But even if you manage to explore all of them, there’s plenty more to see and do in culture-rich DC to keep you from ever growing bored.

Here are the museums and sites you should put on your “yes” list, in alphabetical order.

Arlington National Cemetery Okay, it’s not a museum. And it’s not in Washington, D.C. proper (it’s in Virginia, just outside of The District), although it is on a Metro line. Still, Arlington National Cemetery is worth visiting not only for its sobering beauty but for its historical significance. Decorated military veterans and others who have served the country are buried here, with famous graves including those of William Howard Taft (the only person to have served as both President of the United States and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court), civil rights leader Medgar Evers and General George Patton. Arlington National Cemetery, 1 Memorial Ave. Arlington, Virginia USA 22211 (Photo: WTOP/Kristi King)

This content was republished with permission from CNN.