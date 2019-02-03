3-vehicle crash in Northwest DC leaves 5 injured

Five people are in the hospital, one with injuries that are life threatening, after three cars crashed in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning.

WASHINGTON — Five people are in the hospital, one with injuries that are life threatening, after three cars crashed in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Missouri and Kansas avenues in Brightwood Park.

The man with life-threatening injuries was trapped in the crash and had to be extricated by authorities. A woman also suffered serious injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The three other people involved in the crash had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Below is a map of where the crash happened.

