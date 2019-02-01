202
1 dead after Northeast pedestrian crash

By Jennifer Ortiz February 21, 2019 11:03 am 02/21/2019 11:03am
WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast D.C. Wednesday evening.

D.C. police say the pedestrian was walking across the 5000 block of North Capitol Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A 2011 Ford Escape was traveling northbound when it struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford Escape stayed on the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact police at 202-727-9099.

