1 dead after Northeast pedestrian crash

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast D.C. Wednesday evening.
D.C. police say the pedestrian was walking across the 5000 block of North Capitol Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A 2011 Ford Escape was traveling northbound when it struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The driver of the Ford Escape stayed on the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact police at 202-727-9099.
Below is a map of where the incident took place.
