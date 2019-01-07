Passenger on I-295 shot 3 times in ‘road rage’ attack

A woman who was a passenger in a car driving on Interstate 295 in D.C. was shot three times early Monday morning in what D.C. police are calling a "road rage" attack.

WASHINGTON — A woman who was a passenger in a car driving on Interstate 295 in D.C. was shot three times early Monday morning in what D.C. police are calling a “road rage” attack.

The shooting happened at about 1:15 a.m. on I-295 north of Malcolm X Avenue in Southeast D.C., according to D.C. police.

The woman was shot in the upper right arm, on the right side of the chest above the shoulder and the right side of her neck. The man who was driving her car drove her to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries, which authorities said were not life-threatening.

The woman told police the car driven by the gunman — described as either a silver or dark-blue four-door sedan — was speeding before it cut off her car and then slowed down beside the passenger side where she was sitting. She told police she then saw the driver holding a black handgun, and begin firing in her direction, according to the police report.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. At a news conference Monday, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said there was some kind of dispute that preceded the shooting.

Neither the woman nor the man driving her car saw where the gunman drove after the gunshots, police said.

Forensics investigators said it appeared the woman’s car had been shot at several times.

(WTOP’s Megan Cloherty and Teddy Gilman contributed to this report).

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.