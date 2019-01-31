WATCH: Bubble crystallizes in frigid DC temperatures

Watch as WTOP's Dave Dildine finds out how quickly a soap bubble will crystallize in frigid temperatures.

WASHINGTON — With temperatures dipping into the single digits around the D.C. region, WTOP’s Dave Dildine took it upon himself to conduct a bit of a cold-weather experiment.

It was 8.2 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday night in Tenleytown, when Dildine set out with a mixture of dishwashing soap, water and a little sugar for crystallization.

“The wind was troublesome, so this time I added a little syrup for viscosity,” he said.

In a patch of snow, Dildine blew a bubble and watched as it rapidly crystallized.

Watch what happened in the video above.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.