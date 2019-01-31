202
WATCH: Bubble crystallizes in frigid DC temperatures

By Ginger Whitaker January 31, 2019 12:05 pm 01/31/2019 12:05pm
WASHINGTON — With temperatures dipping into the single digits around the D.C. region, WTOP’s Dave Dildine took it upon himself to conduct a bit of a cold-weather experiment.

It was 8.2 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday night in Tenleytown, when Dildine set out with a mixture of dishwashing soap, water and a little sugar for crystallization.

“The wind was troublesome, so this time I added a little syrup for viscosity,” he said.

In a patch of snow, Dildine blew a bubble and watched as it rapidly crystallized.

