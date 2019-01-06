Va. man charged with stabbing death of man in Northwest DC

A Quantico, Virginia man has been placed under arrest and charged with the murder of a D.C. man at an apartment building near the Naval Observatory.
According to D.C. police, officers responded to a trouble call at the Garfield House apartments on the 2800 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday.
Once inside the building, officers found 36-year-old Vongell Carden Lugo in a hallway. He had been stabbed multiple times. Lugo was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an investigation, 26-year-old Collin Potter, who was at the apartment building when officers arrived, was arrested and charged with first degree murder.
Police are not yet releasing a motive for the stabbing.
Lugo’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.