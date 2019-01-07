DC nonprofit Bread for the City celebrates Southeast expansion

The new center will give 75,000 D.C. residents access to legal and medical services, including physicals for jobs, dental services and minor surgical procedures.

WASHINGTON — Bread for the City will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday as the nonprofit prepares to open the doors of a new facility in Southeast D.C.

As the need in the community outpaces the current 9,000-square-foot building and its services, which help 52,000 residents annually, the nonprofit has been unable to provide enough medical services to meet demand, and it often experiences overcrowding.

The new center will be 27,650 square feet and will give 75,000 residents access to legal and medical services, including physicals for jobs, dental services and minor surgical procedures.

It will also feature a job center and a rooftop garden.

The nonprofit hopes the expansion will address a serious need for underserved communities east of the Anacostia River, where poverty is three times higher than the rest of the District, according to Bread for the City.

Construction on the new facility, located at 1700 Good Hope Road SE, will be completed this year.

It will open to the community in 2020.

