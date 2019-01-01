Road closures, parking restrictions set for Bowser’s 2nd swearing-in

Muriel Bowser is set to begin her second term as D.C.'s mayor, with a swearing-in ceremony set for Wednesday morning at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

WASHINGTON — Muriel Bowser is set to begin her second term as D.C.’s mayor, with a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday morning at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Attorney General Karl Racine, council chairman Phil Mendelson, and six other council members will also be sworn-in during Wednesday’s ceremony.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m.

Street closures and parking restrictions have been posted around the convention center from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the day of the event:

Road closures:

L Street between 7th and 9th streets, Northwest

No parking:

West curb of 7th Street, NW blocks 1000 and 1100

East curb of 9th Street, NW blocks 1000 and 1100

North curbs of K Street, NW blocks 900 and 6000

Bowser became the first woman re-elected to the mayor’s office in a landslide on Nov. 5, securing almost 80 percent of the vote with a 70 point lead over independent candidates Ann Wilcox and Dustin Canter, as well as Libertarian candidate Martin Moulton.

The ceremony will be streamed live at the D.C. government’s website.

