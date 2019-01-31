202
Elementary school teacher arrested for assaulting student in DC

By Zeke Hartner January 31, 2019 11:16 pm 01/31/2019 11:16pm
WASHINGTON — A D.C. public school teacher was arrested Thursday for assaulting a child on Jan. 17.

According to police, 50-year-old Jarvis Bernard Massenburg, of Bowie, Maryland was charged with second-degree child cruelty for an incident that occurred at the Barnard Elementary School in Northwest, D.C.

NBC4 Washington reports that D.C. police conducted an investigation into the incident and found evidence that Massenburg had choked a student on the afternoon of Jan. 17.

Massenburg was placed on leave for the duration of the investigation and the school has replaced his position in the fourth grade English class.

