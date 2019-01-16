202
DC police seek to ID woman in Northwest kidnap attempt

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP January 16, 2019 8:01 am 01/16/2019 08:01am
WASHINGTON — D.C. police are seeking to identify a woman in connection with a failed kidnapping attempt in Northwest.

Authorities say the woman — described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and sporting a blonde mohawk — grabbed a child and attempted to lure them away from the 2800 block of Dumbarton St. NW Tuesday around 4:55 p.m.

The woman fled on foot after the failed attempt.

She was last seen running east on Dumbarton St. while wearing a white coat.

D.C. police detectives are seeking to identify the woman above. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Footage of the woman was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Crime Solvers currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

