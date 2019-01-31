202
DC man dies from…

DC man dies from injuries suffered in 2017 shooting

By Rob Woodfork January 31, 2019 10:59 pm 01/31/2019 10:59pm
WASHINGTON — A man shot in Southwest D.C. has died from injuries suffered more than a year and a half ago, D.C. police said Thursday.

Troy Souder, 28, was shot multiple times on May 19, 2017 on Irvington Street, Southwest. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Souder died on Jan. 27 as a result of the injuries he’d sustained over a year and a half ago. His death has been ruled a homicide.

D.C. police have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099.

Topics:
dc crime DC Shooting Local News Washington, DC News
