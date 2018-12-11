VIDEO: Teen clings to back of X2 bus

Viral video showing a man hanging on to an X2 Metrobus as it zipped along its Benning Road route in D.C. lit up the web Monday. "Only in DC," tweeted local artist Rasta Tahj.

WASHINGTON — Maybe he’s still upset that riders can’t carry negative balances on their SmarTrip cards anymore.

Viral video showing a man hanging on to an X2 Metrobus as it zipped along its Benning Road route in D.C. lit up the web Tuesday.

“Only in DC,” tweeted local artist Rasta Tahj, along with the video, which had amassed more than 200,000 views by the afternoon.

“I was driving home from work and I look up, and there’s a guy on the back of the bus,” Tahj told WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

“What we all witnessed in the video was not just unsafe, it was reckless,” a Metro spokesperson told NBC Washington. “While we are thankful that this person was not injured or killed, those outcomes were very real possibilities.

Metro is not pursuing criminal charges against the man, but said they “hope that a lesson was learned.”

See the video below. (WARNING: Graphic language.)

