Southeast DC man dead after Northwest shooting

WASHINGTON — A 21-year-old man from Southeast D.C. is dead after a Saturday evening shooting.
D.C. police say they found Curtis Davis suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived to the 1100 block of 1st Street Northwest shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Davis was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts failed.
D.C. police continue to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tipsters can submit information by texting 50411.
There is a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for any homicide in D.C.
Below is a map of where the shooting happened.
