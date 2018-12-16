Southeast DC man dead after Northwest shooting

D.C. police say they found Curtis Davis suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived to the 1100 block of 1st Street Northwest shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

WASHINGTON — A 21-year-old man from Southeast D.C. is dead after a Saturday evening shooting.

D.C. police say they found Curtis Davis suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived to the 1100 block of 1st Street Northwest shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Davis was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts failed.

D.C. police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tipsters can submit information by texting 50411.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for any homicide in D.C.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.