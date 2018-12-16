202.5
Southeast DC man dead after Northwest shooting

By Jennifer Ortiz December 16, 2018 6:17 pm 12/16/2018 06:17pm
WASHINGTON — A 21-year-old man from Southeast D.C. is dead after a Saturday evening shooting.

D.C. police say they found Curtis Davis suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived to the 1100 block of 1st Street Northwest shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Davis was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts failed.

D.C. police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tipsters can submit information by texting 50411.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for any homicide in D.C.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

Curtis Davis fatal shooting northwest dc shooting
