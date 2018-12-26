Relief program to provide $13M for DC Water customers

A new program from D.C. Water and the District will provided millions of dollars to help nonprofits and residents pay the city's Clean Rivers Project fee.

WASHINGTON — A new relief program will provide a total of $13 million to help D.C. nonprofits and residents struggling to pay the Clean Rivers Impervious Area Charge, a fee used to help fund the District’s Clean Rivers Project.

The money includes $7 million from D.C. and an additional $6 million from DC Water. Churches, cemeteries, charities and residential customers are among those who can apply. But $3.4 million has been specifically designated for nonprofits.

To qualify, churches must show that the clean rivers fee accounts for 0.75 percent of the organization’s total revenue after expenses. Charities can apply for assistance if the clean rivers fee account for at least 5 percent of their revenue after expenses. Nonprofit organizations with storm mitigation improvements on site will qualify to have up to 90 percent of their fees paid.

The application process will be handled by the Department of Energy and Environment and will begin Jan. 1.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.