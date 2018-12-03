202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » Police: Lyft driver sexually…

Police: Lyft driver sexually assaulted woman in Georgetown

By Jack Moore December 3, 2018 12:57 pm 12/03/2018 12:57pm
49 Shares

WASHINGTON — D.C. police say they’re looking for the driver of a Lyft ride-hailing vehicle suspected of sexually assaulting a customer during a ride in Georgetown over the weekend.

The reported assault happened shortly after midnight Saturday along 33rd Street in Georgetown, according to D.C. police. A D.C. police spokeswoman confirmed to WTOP that the suspect is the driver of the Lyft. He is described as a white male and was last seen driving the black SUV.

Police said the driver engaged in sexual contact with the woman without her consent.

In a statement, Campbell Matthews, communications manager for Lyft, called the allegations against the driver “horrific.”

“The safety of our community is our number one priority and we have absolutely no tolerance for this behavior on the platform,” Matthews said. “Upon learning of the incident, we immediately deactivated the driver, reached out to law enforcement to assist with their investigation, and reached out to the passenger to offer our full support.”

D.C. police said anyone who can identify the driver should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

D.C. Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect’s arrest and indictment.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
d.c. police Local News lyft Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Holiday cleaning hacks: Tips to get your home ready for celebrations

Follow these handy tips to reduce stress and cleaning time before you throw your holiday parties.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500