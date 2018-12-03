Police: Lyft driver sexually assaulted woman in Georgetown

D.C. police say they're looking for the driver of a Lyft ride-hailing vehicle suspected of sexually assaulting a customer during a ride through Georgetown over the weekend.

The reported assault happened shortly after midnight Saturday along 33rd Street in Georgetown, according to D.C. police. A D.C. police spokeswoman confirmed to WTOP that the suspect is the driver of the Lyft. He is described as a white male and was last seen driving the black SUV.

Police said the driver engaged in sexual contact with the woman without her consent.

In a statement, Campbell Matthews, communications manager for Lyft, called the allegations against the driver “horrific.”

“The safety of our community is our number one priority and we have absolutely no tolerance for this behavior on the platform,” Matthews said. “Upon learning of the incident, we immediately deactivated the driver, reached out to law enforcement to assist with their investigation, and reached out to the passenger to offer our full support.”

D.C. police said anyone who can identify the driver should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

D.C. Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect’s arrest and indictment.

