FBI helping DC police locate critically missing 10-year-old boy

By Abigail Constantino December 29, 2018 9:00 pm 12/29/2018 09:00pm
WASHINGTON — The FBI has joined D.C. police in looking for missing 10-year-old boy Malachi Hooks.

Hooks, of D.C., was last seen near Garfield Park on the 200 block of I Street SE on Friday around 3:45 p.m.

He has a light brown complexion, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 124 pounds. Malachi has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black coat and gray New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information about Malachi should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or the FBI at 202-278-2000.

D.C. police and the FBI are searching for Malachi Hooks, 10. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Below is the area where Malachi was last seen.

