DC theater company robbed over Christmas

WASHINGTON — A small community playhouse in Southeast D.C. is looking for help from the community after it was robbed over Christmas.

When workers at the Anacostia Playhouse returned to the theater on Thursday, they found office cabinets bent open, filing drawers emptied out onto the floor, an empty cash register and empty desks where laptops used to sit. Some credit cards were also stolen and used to make purchases.

The playhouse is about to start rehearsals for its next production, “American Moor,” but that show is now in jeopardy.

A GoFundMe effort for the theater seeks donations to replace the equipment and furniture, install security cameras and keep the theater going.

