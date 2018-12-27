202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » DC theater company robbed…

DC theater company robbed over Christmas

By Rick Massimo December 27, 2018 2:10 pm 12/27/2018 02:10pm
3 Shares
The Anacostia Playhouse, in Southeast D.C., was robbed over Christmas. (Photo courtesy Congress Heights on the Rise/Nikki Peele)

WASHINGTON — A small community playhouse in Southeast D.C. is looking for help from the community after it was robbed over Christmas.

When workers at the Anacostia Playhouse returned to the theater on Thursday, they found office cabinets bent open, filing drawers emptied out onto the floor, and empty cash register and empty desks where laptops used to sit. Click to expand. (Photo courtesy Congress Heights on the Rise/Nikki Peele)

When workers at the Anacostia Playhouse returned to the theater on Thursday, they found office cabinets bent open, filing drawers emptied out onto the floor, an empty cash register and empty desks where laptops used to sit. Some credit cards were also stolen and used to make purchases.

The playhouse is about to start rehearsals for its next production, “American Moor,” but that show is now in jeopardy.

A GoFundMe effort for the theater seeks donations to replace the equipment and furniture, install security cameras and keep the theater going.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
anacostia playhouse christmas robbery Local News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500