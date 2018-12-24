202.5
DC police catch porch pirate, deliver stolen packages

By Abigail Constantino December 24, 2018 10:10 pm 12/24/2018 10:10pm
D.C. police catch a porch pirate on Monday, Dec. 24, who has been stealing packages in the Georgetown area. (Courtesy D.C. police)

WASHINGTON — Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night kept D.C. police from delivering stolen packages to eager recipients.

After calls of packages stolen from porches, police spotted the suspect with 13 packages in a folding shopping cart on the 3100 block of O Street NW in Georgetown on Sunday.

It turned out the the packages did not belong to him, and police arrested 29-year-old Mario Wilson, of D.C., on charges of theft.

Packages stolen from porches usually spike during the holidays. Last Dec. 9, a surveillance camera caught a “porch pirate” dancing before stealing a package from a home on the 3500 block of T Street NW.

