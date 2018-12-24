DC police catch porch pirate, deliver stolen packages

Metropolitan Police caught a porch pirate with 13 stolen packages on Sunday and were able to recover and deliver them to their proper owners.

WASHINGTON — Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night kept D.C. police from delivering stolen packages to eager recipients.

After calls of packages stolen from porches, police spotted the suspect with 13 packages in a folding shopping cart on the 3100 block of O Street NW in Georgetown on Sunday.

It turned out the the packages did not belong to him, and police arrested 29-year-old Mario Wilson, of D.C., on charges of theft.

🎄Yesterday a porch pirate was taking holiday packages in NW 🎁Officers spotted him & 13 packages that weren’t his. Mario Wilson, 29, of DC was placed under arrest & officers were able to return several of the packages to the rightful owners 🎄#ReturningChristmasJoy #MPD #2D pic.twitter.com/GOa7frQktS — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 24, 2018

Packages stolen from porches usually spike during the holidays. Last Dec. 9, a surveillance camera caught a “porch pirate” dancing before stealing a package from a home on the 3500 block of T Street NW.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.