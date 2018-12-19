202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » DC to run on…

DC to run on 100 percent renewable energy by 2032

By Melissa Howell December 19, 2018 6:16 am 12/19/2018 06:16am
6 Shares
A new bill passed by the D.C. Council promises that the District will use 100 percent renewable energy by 2032. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/DiyanaDimitrova)

WASHINGTON — The Clean Energy D.C. Omnibus Act of 2018, one of the toughest laws on clean energy in the nation, was passed unanimously by the D.C. Council Tuesday.

It means the District will run on 100 percent renewable energy by 2032.

The bill outlines strict energy efficiency requirements for new and existing buildings, provides tax incentives for the use of electric cars and allows the mayor to implement carbon fees on gas sales, as well as work with Maryland and Virginia to reduce regional emissions.

“This bill will also add and increase Sustainable Energy Trust Fund fees to fund sustainable programs and also to benefit low income residents, which we know is exceedingly important,” said Councilman Vincent Gray.

“I think with this bill, the District can continue down the path of setting the standard of sustainability efforts.”

Chairman Phil Mendelson acknowledged that there is still work to be done, including securing funding, but says he remains optimistic.

“This bill really does go quite far. It is significant and I think that it will be a benchmark against which advocates can advocate in other jurisdictions,” he said.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Business & Finance dc council Government News Latest News Local News Melissa Howell renewable energy Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500