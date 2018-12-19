DC to run on 100 percent renewable energy by 2032

The Clean Energy D.C. Omnibus Act of 2018, one of the toughest laws on clean energy in the nation, was passed unanimously by the DC Council Tuesday. This means the city will run on 100 percent renewable energy by 2032.

WASHINGTON — The Clean Energy D.C. Omnibus Act of 2018, one of the toughest laws on clean energy in the nation, was passed unanimously by the D.C. Council Tuesday.

It means the District will run on 100 percent renewable energy by 2032.

The bill outlines strict energy efficiency requirements for new and existing buildings, provides tax incentives for the use of electric cars and allows the mayor to implement carbon fees on gas sales, as well as work with Maryland and Virginia to reduce regional emissions.

“This bill will also add and increase Sustainable Energy Trust Fund fees to fund sustainable programs and also to benefit low income residents, which we know is exceedingly important,” said Councilman Vincent Gray.

“I think with this bill, the District can continue down the path of setting the standard of sustainability efforts.”

Chairman Phil Mendelson acknowledged that there is still work to be done, including securing funding, but says he remains optimistic.

“This bill really does go quite far. It is significant and I think that it will be a benchmark against which advocates can advocate in other jurisdictions,” he said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.