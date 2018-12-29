No bail for DC man charged in death of young social worker

Roger "Tom" Marmet was caught in crossfire as he sat in his car at a traffic light in Northeast D.C. A 22-year-old man has been charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder in connection to the killing.

WASHINGTON — A day after his arrest for the October stray-gunfire death of an aspiring social worker, a D.C. man has been ordered held without bail, in a brief court appearance Saturday at D.C. Superior Court.

Barry Marable, 22 of Northeast, is charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of Roger “Tom” Marmet, 22, who was hit by gunfire as he sat in his car at a traffic light at 17th Street and Bladensburg Road Northeast on Oct. 24.

Marmet, a May 2018 graduate of the University of Vermont, had just completed his work shift at the food pantry So Others Might Eat when he was killed.

Court documents say moments before the gunfire, Marable had visited the nearby BP Gas Station on Bladensburg Road to make a purchase, when he crossed paths and exchanged menacing stares with another man who drove up in a dark-colored sedan.

According to the affidavit in support of an arrest warrant, a witness who accompanied Marable to the gas station told police Marable retreated into an alley near 17th Street, repeatedly glancing over his shoulder and then reached into his right-hand pocket.

The witness said when the man at the gas station began to crouch, the witness — fearing a “shootout” — dived beneath a car for safety before hearing multiple gunshots.

Police said they recovered four shell casings from the alley where Marable had reached into his pocket. No shell casings were found at the gas station.

Court documents also stated that Shotspotter acoustic surveillance detected four shots fired, and police said there’s no evidence that anyone but Marable had opened fire that day.

The court documents also stated that the passenger-side window of Marmet’s car was shattered by gunfire, which came from the direction of the alley where Marable retreated and had been seen reaching into his pocket.

Marable will remain jailed until his next court appearance, which is scheduled Jan. 11.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with information from court documents obtained by WTOP.

