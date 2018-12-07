Armed kidnapping near Gallaudet University; suspect sought by police

Police are looking for a suspect in an early Thursday morning armed kidnapping near Gallaudet University in Northeast D.C.

Police say a man entered a home Thursday on West Virginia Avenue near Florida Avenue in Northeast D.C. at approximately 3:30 a.m., pulled out a knife and demanded money from those in the house.

The victims that were in the house at the time were taken by the suspect to a convenience store to withdraw money from an ATM, according to police.

Once the suspect had the money, he fled the scene, police said.

The suspect was captured on surveillance camera in this video:

A map of the area where the incident took place is below.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to 50411.

