DC man faces 14 years in prison for sexually abusing his teen sons

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim November 10, 2018 12:17 am 11/10/2018 12:17am
WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old D.C. man faces 14 years in prison for the sexual abuse of his sons.

The man pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree child sexual abuse and second-degree cruelty to children, in August. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced the sentence Friday but did not identify the man to protect the victims’ privacy.

Prosecutors said the man subjected his sons — three are biological and one is his stepson — to years of physical abuse.

The man had strangled his 11-year-old stepson, prosecutors said. Then, a day later, on April 14, prosecutors said the man sexually abused two of his sons.

First, the man forced his two oldest sons, who were 14 and 16, to smoke marijuana laced with an “unknown powdered substance,” prosecutors said. After the victims smoked, the man then performed sexual acts on them.

Prosecutors said the victims told their younger brothers about the abuse the next day; one of the brothers then told a social worker some days later.

The man was arrested on April 20, and prosecutors said he had been in custody since then. The man had also been on pretrial release in an unrelated sexual abuse case with an adult victim that happened just a week earlier.

After his prison term, the man must also register as a sex offender and complete 15 years of supervised release, prosecutors said.

Topics:
child sexual abuse crime dc crime Local News sexual abuse of a minor U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia Washington, DC News
