Man attacked with hammer inside DC wine store

By Lisa Weiner October 4, 2018 8:30 pm 10/04/2018 08:30pm
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday afternoon after being attacked with a hammer inside a Logan Circle wine store.

Police were called to the store in the 1500 block of 14th Street Northwest around 4 p.m. after an assault was reported.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital.

Police released photos of a suspect that was captured by a surveillance camera.

Police are looking for this person in connection to an assault on 14th Street Northwest on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Police ask anyone who can identify this person to call 202-727-9099.

Here is a map of where the attack took place: 

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

