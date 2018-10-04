Man attacked with hammer inside DC wine store

A D.C. man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday afternoon after being attacked with a hammer inside a wine store near Logan Circle.

Police were called to the store in the 1500 block of 14th Street Northwest around 4 p.m. after an assault was reported.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital.

Police released photos of a suspect that was captured by a surveillance camera.

Police ask anyone who can identify this person to call 202-727-9099.

