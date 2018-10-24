Fliers containing anti-Nazi messages reported near Georgetown

According to D.C. police, the fliers were glued to a signal box near Georgetown. The person who posted the fliers is unknown.

WASHINGTON — Four fliers containing anti-Nazi messages were reported near Georgetown Tuesday.

According to D.C. police, the fliers were glued to a signal box on the northwest corner of 37th Street and Reservoir Road NW.

Three of the fliers displayed the message, “GIVE NAZIS A PLATFORM,” with two of these fliers containing pictures of a guillotine and the third containing a picture of a noose.

A fourth flier displayed the message, “WHITE NATIONALISTS TAKE PRIDE IN YOUR WHITE HERITAGE ON THE INSIDE AND OUT! DRINK BLEACH!”

The person who posted the fliers is unknown.

Below is a map of where the fliers were found:

