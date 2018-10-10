202
Home » Washington, DC News » DC now taking applications…

DC now taking applications for ‘night mayor’ job

By Melissa Howell October 10, 2018 1:37 pm 10/10/2018 01:37pm
Share
The new position will focus on managing the district's after-hours economy and common issues and trends impacting businesses that operate after 5 p.m. (Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office is hiring for a new night life position in the district, unofficially known as a “night mayor.”

The new director position with the Office of Nightlife and Culture will focus on managing the district’s after-hours economy and common issues and trends impacting businesses that operate after 5 p.m.

Similar to a “night czar” position in London and the position of night life director in New York, the post in the District, officially known as the director of night life, would serve as a liaison between local leaders and businesses to help address issues related to permits and approvals, focus on improving laws and regulations, conducting outreach, addressing complaints and violations, as well as head efforts to improve the after-hours economy.

The job comes with a salary of up to $118,000.

The right person for the job must live in the District, have a background in public policy and have a love for night life.

Interested in applying? You can throw your hat in the ring on the D.C. mayor’s office website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Local News Melissa Howell muriel bowser night mayor Office of Nightlife and culture Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

American Music Awards

Pop stars, hip-hop giants, rockers and country favorites were honored at the American Music Awards

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500