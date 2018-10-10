DC now taking applications for ‘night mayor’ job

The new position will focus on managing the district's after-hours economy and common issues and trends impacting businesses that operate after 5 p.m.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office is hiring for a new night life position in the district, unofficially known as a “night mayor.”

The new director position with the Office of Nightlife and Culture will focus on managing the district’s after-hours economy and common issues and trends impacting businesses that operate after 5 p.m.

Similar to a “night czar” position in London and the position of night life director in New York, the post in the District, officially known as the director of night life, would serve as a liaison between local leaders and businesses to help address issues related to permits and approvals, focus on improving laws and regulations, conducting outreach, addressing complaints and violations, as well as head efforts to improve the after-hours economy.

The job comes with a salary of up to $118,000.

The right person for the job must live in the District, have a background in public policy and have a love for night life.

Interested in applying? You can throw your hat in the ring on the D.C. mayor’s office website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.