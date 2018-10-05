202
DC man charged with first-degree murder in death of 6-month-old girl

By Zeke Hartner October 5, 2018 7:02 pm 10/05/2018 07:02pm
WASHINGTON — A Southeast D.C. man has been charged with first-degree murder in last month’s death of a 6-month-old girl.

Bobby Reginald Davis Jr., 21, was charged Friday.

According to police, officers responded Sept. 5 to the 1900 block of Valley Terrace Southeast to assist D.C. Fire and EMS personnel. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that Brooklynn Zakiyaa Hill-Davis of Northwest D.C. had suffered severe burns.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead days later.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which determined the cause of death to be complications from thermal injuries, ruled the case a homicide.

Topics:
crime D.C. homicide DC police department infanticide Local News Washington, DC News
