Dating website triangle murder suspects plead not guilty

The two defendants in the April 2017 death of Marty McMillan Jr. were live-in boyfriend and girlfriend at the time, but never looked at each other while pleading not guilty at their arraignments in D.C. Superior Court.

WASHINGTON — The two defendants in the April 2017 death of Marty McMillan Jr. were live-in boyfriend and girlfriend at the time, but never looked at each other while pleading not guilty at their arraignments in D.C. Superior Court.

Shaniah Davis, 21, wearing a bright red thick hairband, sat in the gallery, looking at her phone, before walking to the defense table with her defense attorney Dominique Winters. Davis is charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in connection with McMillan’s death.

John McRae was led to the defense table in an orange jail jumpsuit. McRae was indicted on charges of first-degree murder while armed and two counts connected to unlawfully possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

In charging documents, prosecutors said McMillan and Davis flirted on the dating website Plenty of Fish on April 22, 2017. She invited McMillan to the apartment she shared with McRae, on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast.

When McCrae got home from work early, he allegedly shot into the closet, killing McMillan, who was hiding.

With three lawyers standing between the co-defendants, Davis never glanced at McRae, staring ahead at Circuit Court Judge Craig Iscoe. McRae appeared to be trying to catch the eye of Davis.

After lawyers for both defendants entered not guilty pleas, Iscoe set a status hearing for Nov. 2. As McRae was led out of the courtroom, he looked Davis’ way one more time. It’s unclear whether she looked at McRae.

Prosecutors have not indicated in court documents whether Davis is likely to testify against McRae.

As the clerk read the indictment, Davis’ alleged three offenses happened on April 23 — the day after McMillan was killed — May 1 and June 2. Prosecutors have not detailed what happened on those days, but the indictment charged her with “hiding and destroying and cleaning the crime scene,” and “lying to law enforcement … with intent to hinder and prevent the apprehension trial, and punishment” of McRae.

McMillan’s remains were found six months after his death, when the U.S. Park Police discovered his body along Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.