DC Councilman says he was shoved out of nightclub, will likely press charges

According to Gray's staff, the 75-year-old councilmember asked to speak to a manager at the D.C. Eagle Club, after the bouncer would not accept Gray's council identification card, which doesn't specify date of birth.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Councilman and former Mayor Vincent Gray said a bouncer shoved him out of nightclub Saturday night, during a city-sponsored arts event, and will likely press charges.

Spokesperson T.N. Tate said Gray was at the club to attend the Art All Night arts festival, being held at businesses across the city.

D.C. Eagle is located within Ward 7, which Gray has represented on the council since 2017.

A police report of the incident said Gray reported the bouncer “assaulted him by pushing him out of the door” of the club, causing Gray to fall to the ground.

Tate said Gray suffered bruises in the fall.

DC Councilmember @VinceGrayWard7 shows wounds on his hands after he says he was assaulted by an employee at @DC_Eagle Gray says he wants employee charged by prosecutors and fired by the club. pic.twitter.com/YvUxvUmERL — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) October 1, 2018



The club issued a statement to NBC Washington: “Councilmember Gray did attempt to enter the D.C. Eagle last night, but refused to provide proper identification to our door staff after being asked for it several times, as required by D.C. law. He asked to see an owner and was told he would have to wait outside.”

Tate said “filing charges is under consideration,” and Gray will issue a statement later Monday.

