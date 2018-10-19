202
Child safe after car theft in Southeast

By Lisa Weiner October 19, 2018 2:44 pm 10/19/2018 02:44pm
WASHINGTON — A child has been found safe after the car they were in was stolen outside of a D.C. elementary school Friday afternoon.

D.C. police tell WTOP that they responded to a call just after 8 a.m. of a stolen car with a child inside near Watkins Elementary School in Southeast.

The female driver, and mother of the child inside the car, reportedly thought she saw two men trying to steal another car nearby. The woman then left her car and confronted the men.

During the confrontation, one of the men ran to the woman’s car and took off with the her child still in the back seat.

Moments later, the child and the woman’s car were found a few blocks away at the intersection of 16th Street and C Street Southeast.

Police are still searching for both suspects.

Here is a map of where the incident occurred:

 

