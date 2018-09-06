Md. construction exec indicted for attempted bribery of Metro official

A Hyattsville, Maryland, construction company executive has been indicted for attempting to bribe a Metro official.

Hardutt Singh, vice president for Potomac Construction, was charged with one count of bribery by the Maryland State Attorney for Prince George’s County, according to a Wednesday announcement from the transit agency’s Office of Inspector General.

The attempted bribery took place in December of 2016, according to the indictment.

Singh’s company lists Metro as the top client on its website and has been contracted for several projects with Metro.

The Washington Post reported the company was recently awarded a $5 million contract to rebuild and replace underground pipes connecting the Farragut North and Dupont Circle stations.

The case was a joint investigation between Metro’s Inspector General, as well as the FBI’s Washington Field office, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and Prince George’s County’s Office of the State’s Attorney.

