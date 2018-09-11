George Washington University Jumbotron crashes down onto court (Photos)

The Jumbotron at George Washington University's main sports arena dropped from its moorings Tuesday and landed on the basketball court. Nobody was injured and the scoreboard was in a lowered position when it fell.

WASHINGTON — The Jumbotron at George Washington University’s main sports arena dropped from its moorings Tuesday and landed on the basketball court.

The scoreboard at the Charles E. Smith Center was undergoing maintenance Tuesday and was in a lowered position when it dropped unexpectedly, the university said in a tweet. Nobody was injured in the incident and “the scene is being assessed for any damage,” the tweet stated.

GWU’s student-run television station tweeted photos of the collapsed Jumbotron.

BREAKING: The Charles E. Smith Center Jumbotron has collapsed onto the court. More information to come soon. pic.twitter.com/D9dIh3Ix3d — GW Television (@GWTV) September 11, 2018

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.