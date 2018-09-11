202
George Washington University Jumbotron crashes down onto court (Photos)

By Jack Moore September 11, 2018 6:08 pm
WASHINGTON — The Jumbotron at George Washington University’s main sports arena dropped from its moorings Tuesday and landed on the basketball court.

The scoreboard at the Charles E. Smith Center was undergoing maintenance Tuesday and was in a lowered position when it dropped unexpectedly, the university said in a tweet. Nobody was injured in the incident and “the scene is being assessed for any damage,” the tweet stated.

GWU’s student-run television station tweeted photos of the collapsed Jumbotron.

charles e. smith center george washington university Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
