WATCH: White nationalists arrive in DC to thousands of counterprotesters

The Unite the Right Rally is descending upon D.C. Sunday, a year after white nationalists held a similar event in Charlottesville, Virginia. Watch live coverage of the event in downtown D.C.

WARNING: This video may contain profanity and graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

WASHINGTON — The “Unite the Right 2” rally is descending upon D.C. Sunday, a year after white nationalists held a similar event in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a counterprotester was killed.

The rally is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette Square.

Counterprotesters also have events planned for the day, including around Farragut Square and McPherson Square. They plan to march from Freedom Plaza to Lafayette Square.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.