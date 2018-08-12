202
Home » Washington, DC News » WATCH: White nationalists arrive…

WATCH: White nationalists arrive in DC to thousands of counterprotesters

By Jennifer Ortiz August 12, 2018 11:45 am 08/12/2018 11:45am
760 Shares

WARNING: This video may contain profanity and graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

WASHINGTON — The “Unite the Right 2” rally is descending upon D.C. Sunday, a year after white nationalists held a similar event in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a counterprotester was killed.

The rally is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette Square.

Counterprotesters also have events planned for the day, including around Farragut Square and McPherson Square. They plan to march from Freedom Plaza to Lafayette Square.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Local News Unite the Right unite the right 2 Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500