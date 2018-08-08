Snakes found in DC library stacks force 2-day closure

A D.C. public library is back open after the discovery of at least four snakes forced a short closure.

An employee spotted a garter snake in the basement of the Georgetown Library near one of the meeting rooms Saturday, library spokesman George Williams said.

The staff member was able to catch the garter snake and release it outside; however, Williams said three more snakes were discovered in a knot hours later. The library closed for more than two days as a pest control contractor rid the library of the slithering stowaways Monday.

Ironically, reptiles returned to the Georgetown Library shortly after it reopened as it hosted the regularly scheduled educational program Reptiles Alive, featuring a show-and-tell with snakes, frogs and other reptiles.

Garter snakes are a harmless species of snake common in the Washington region which tends to seek refuge given the recent wet conditions.

Williams said it’s the first time he recalls the library system having any snake problem.

