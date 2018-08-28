Man pleads guilty to murder in 2015 DC stabbing death

Tyreke Chambers, 20, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Tracey Jones, 46, on the night of Feb. 4, 2015, on Alabama Avenue in Southeast.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to a murder charge in a 2015 armed robbery that ended up with a man being stabbed in the heart.

U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu and D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement Tuesday that Tyreke Chambers, 20, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Tracey Jones, 46, on the night of Feb. 4, 2015, on Alabama Avenue in Southeast.

As part of a plea agreement, Chambers agreed to a 10-year sentence. The court still has to approve the deal and sentence; there will be a hearing on that Oct. 26.

Prosecutors said the plea agreement contained the following details: Jones was intoxicated, walking with a limp and talking on his cellphone when a group, including Chambers, walking the other way came upon him. They decided to rob Jones, and Chambers and at least one other member of the group hit him. Jones tried to crawl away, but at some point in the attack he was stabbed and died.

The police said they found a knife, among other items, at the scene. Police also said GPS records placed Chambers at the scene. Chambers later admitted to being the one who stabbed Jones. He was arrested in December 2015, and has been in custody since, the prosecutors said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.