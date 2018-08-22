DC police release photos of wanted ATV riders

D.C. police have released photos of some of the suspects who disrupted traffic Sunday while driving ATVs through various parts of the District. Police seek the public's help in identifying them.

WASHINGTON — About 150 people driving all-terrain vehicles throughout various parts of D.C. disrupted traffic Sunday evening, and now police have released photos of the suspects.

Some arrests have been made in connection to the incident, but D.C. police hope the public will be able to identify the people involved.

Police say they have footage of at least 11 others riding ATVs on 14th Street Northwest, Connecticut Avenue Northwest and Maryland Avenue Northeast earlier in August.

Driving ATVs, dirtbikes and minibikes is illegal in D.C. According to city code, violators could face up to $250 in fines or a maximum of 30 days in jail.

Anyone who is able to identify the persons of interest, or who has information regarding the ATV incidents, should call 202- 727-9099 or text 50411. There may be a reward of up to $250.

See photos of the suspects below.

The person of interest in the photo was spotted on Aug. 19 on the 2500 block of Virginia Avenue Northwest. (Courtesy DC Police)

