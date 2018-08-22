202
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police release photos…

DC police release photos of wanted ATV riders

By Jennifer Ortiz August 22, 2018 10:53 am 08/22/2018 10:53am
15 Shares

WASHINGTON — About 150 people driving all-terrain vehicles throughout various parts of D.C. disrupted traffic Sunday evening, and now police have released photos of the suspects.

Some arrests have been made in connection to the incident, but D.C. police hope the public will be able to identify the people involved.

Police say they have footage of at least 11 others riding ATVs on 14th Street Northwest, Connecticut Avenue Northwest and Maryland Avenue Northeast earlier in August.

Driving ATVs, dirtbikes and minibikes is illegal in D.C. According to city code, violators could face up to $250 in fines or a maximum of 30 days in jail.

Anyone who is able to identify the persons of interest, or who has information regarding the ATV incidents, should call 202- 727-9099 or text 50411. There may be a reward of up to $250.

See photos of the suspects below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
all terrain vehicles ATVs in DC crime jennifer ortiz Local News Washington, DC News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 22-29
Today in History: Sept. 29
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US